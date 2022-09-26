S. Bolelli/F. Fognini vs M. Hüsler/B. Zapata | Sofia
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 26.09.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
M. Hüsler
B. Zapata
26/09
Advertentie
Ad
Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli - Bernabé Zapata / Marc-Andrea Hüsler Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
SimoneBolelli
Italië
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht83kg
FabioFognini
Italië
- Leeftijd35
- Lengte1.78m
- Gewicht-
Marc-AndreaHüsler
Zwitserland
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
BernabéZapata
Spanje
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte1.85m
- Gewicht73kg
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
M. Hüsler
B. Zapata
Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld