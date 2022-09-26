S. Bolelli/F. Fognini vs M. Hüsler/B. Zapata | Sofia
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 26.09.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
S. Bolelli
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
B. Zapata
B. Zapata
26/09
Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli - Bernabé Zapata / Marc-Andrea Hüsler Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Simone-Bolelli-headshot
SimoneBolelli
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht83kg
Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd35
  • Lengte1.78m
  • Gewicht-
Marc-Andrea-Hüsler-headshot
Marc-AndreaHüsler
Zwitserland
Zwitserland
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Bernabé-Zapata-headshot
BernabéZapata
Spanje
Spanje
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht73kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

S. Bolelli

F. Fognini

M. Hüsler

B. Zapata

Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld

