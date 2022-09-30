J. Zielinski/H. Nys vs R. Matos/D. Vega | Sofia
Dubbel - mannen | Halve finale | 01.10.2022 | Arena Armeec
Gepland
J. Zielinski
H. Nys
R. Matos
D. Vega
01/10
Advertentie
Ad
Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski - Rafael Matos / David Vega Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
JanZielinski
Polen
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
HugoNys
Monaco
- Leeftijd31
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
RafaelMatos
Brazilië
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
DavidVega
Spanje
- Leeftijd28
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
J. Zielinski
H. Nys
R. Matos
D. Vega
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Advertentie
Ad