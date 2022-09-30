J. Zielinski/H. Nys vs R. Matos/D. Vega | Sofia
Dubbel - mannen | Halve finale | 01.10.2022 | Arena Armeec
Gepland
J. Zielinski
J. Zielinski
H. Nys
H. Nys
R. Matos
R. Matos
D. Vega
D. Vega
01/10
Advertentie
Ad

Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski - Rafael Matos / David Vega Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Jan-Zielinski-headshot
JanZielinski
Polen
Polen
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Hugo-Nys-headshot
HugoNys
Monaco
Monaco
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Rafael-Matos-headshot
RafaelMatos
Brazilië
Brazilië
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
David-Vega-headshot
DavidVega
Spanje
Spanje
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

J. Zielinski

H. Nys

R. Matos

D. Vega

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Advertentie
Ad