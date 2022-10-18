J. Eysseric/Q. Halys vs L. Kubot/P. Oswald | Stockholm
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 19.10.2022 | Kungliga Tennishallen
Gepland
J. Eysseric
Q. Halys
L. Kubot
P. Oswald
19/10
Advertentie
Ad
Jonathan Eysseric / Quentin Halys - Lukasz Kubot / Philipp Oswald Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
JonathanEysseric
Frankrijk
- Leeftijd32
- Lengte1.8m
- Gewicht79kg
QuentinHalys
Frankrijk
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht78kg
LukaszKubot
Polen
- Leeftijd40
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht-
PhilippOswald
Oostenrijk
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte2.01m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
J. Eysseric
Q. Halys
L. Kubot
P. Oswald
Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld