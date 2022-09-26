M. Keys vs V. Golubic | Tallinn Open
Enkel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 26.09.2022 | Center Court
Gepland
M. Keys (4)
M. Keys (4)
V. Golubic
V. Golubic
26/09
Advertentie
Ad

Madison Keys - Viktorija Golubic Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
  • WTA klassement17
  • WTA punten2248
  • Leeftijd27
  • Lengte1.78m
  • Gewicht66kg
Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Zwitserland
Zwitserland
  • WTA klassement90
  • WTA punten699
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte1.69m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Onderlinge duels / Laatste 5 wedstrijden
Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Zwitserland
Zwitserland
1

Overwinningen

3 wedstrijden

2

Overwinningen

Recente wedstrijden

M. Keys

V. Golubic

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

D. Parry
D. Parry
L. Nosková
L. Nosková
26/09
K. Boulter
K. Boulter
J. Cristian
J. Cristian
26/09
E. Malygina
E. Malygina
B. Bencic (2)
B. Bencic (2)
26/09
A. Kontaveit (1)
A. Kontaveit (1)
X. Wang
X. Wang
28/09
Advertentie
Ad

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
I. Swiatek
10365
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
A. Kontaveit
4300
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
J. Pegula
3501