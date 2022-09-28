V. Golubic vs K. Muchová | Tallinn Open
Enkel - vrouwen | 2e Ronde | 28.09.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
V. Golubic
V. Golubic
K. Muchová
K. Muchová
28/09
Viktorija Golubic - Karolína Muchová Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Zwitserland
Zwitserland
  • WTA klassement89
  • WTA punten699
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte1.69m
  • Gewicht-
Karolína-Muchová-headshot
KarolínaMuchová
Tsjechië
Tsjechië
  • WTA klassement224
  • WTA punten287
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte1.8m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

V. Golubic

K. Muchová

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
P. Badosa
3934
4
A. Kontaveit
3860
5
J. Pegula
3501