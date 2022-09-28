V. Golubic vs K. Muchová | Tallinn Open
Enkel - vrouwen | 2e Ronde | 28.09.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
V. Golubic
K. Muchová
28/09
Advertentie
Ad
Viktorija Golubic - Karolína Muchová Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
ViktorijaGolubic
Zwitserland
- WTA klassement89
- WTA punten699
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte1.69m
- Gewicht-
KarolínaMuchová
Tsjechië
- WTA klassement224
- WTA punten287
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte1.8m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
V. Golubic
K. Muchová
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Advertentie
Ad
Stand
|Spelers
|Ptn
|1
|10180
|2
|5090
|3
|3934
|4
|3860
|5
|3501