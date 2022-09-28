Y. Bonaventure vs J. Teichmann | Tallinn Open
Enkel - vrouwen | 2e Ronde | 29.09.2022 | Tallinn Tennis Centre
Gepland
Y. Bonaventure
Y. Bonaventure
J. Teichmann (9)
J. Teichmann (9)
29/09
Ysaline Bonaventure - Jil Teichmann Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Ysaline-Bonaventure-headshot
YsalineBonaventure
België
België
  • WTA klassement138
  • WTA punten446
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Zwitserland
Zwitserland
  • WTA klassement36
  • WTA punten1358
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

Y. Bonaventure

J. Teichmann

