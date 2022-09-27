Y. Bonaventure vs S. Rogers | Tallinn Open
Enkel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 27.09.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
Y. Bonaventure
Y. Bonaventure
S. Rogers
S. Rogers
27/09
Advertentie
Ad

Ysaline Bonaventure - Shelby Rogers Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Ysaline-Bonaventure-headshot
YsalineBonaventure
België
België
  • WTA klassement138
  • WTA punten446
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Shelby-Rogers-headshot
ShelbyRogers
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
  • WTA klassement35
  • WTA punten1379
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte1.75m
  • Gewicht70kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

Y. Bonaventure

S. Rogers

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

M. Björklund
M. Björklund
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
27/09
L. Siegemund
L. Siegemund
J. Teichmann (6)
J. Teichmann (6)
27/09
C. Liu
C. Liu
A. Li
A. Li
27/09
A. Kontaveit (1)
A. Kontaveit (1)
X. Wang
X. Wang
27/09
Advertentie
Ad

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
P. Badosa
3934
4
A. Kontaveit
3860
5
J. Pegula
3501