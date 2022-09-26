M. González/A. Behar vs F. Reboul/S. Doumbia | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 26.09.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
M. González
M. González
A. Behar
A. Behar
F. Reboul
F. Reboul
S. Doumbia
S. Doumbia
26/09
Máximo González / Ariel Behar - Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Máximo-González-headshot
MáximoGonzález
Argentinië
Argentinië
  • Leeftijd39
  • Lengte1.75m
  • Gewicht75kg
Ariel-Behar-headshot
ArielBehar
Uruguay
Uruguay
  • Leeftijd32
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Fabien-Reboul-headshot
FabienReboul
Frankrijk
Frankrijk
  • Leeftijd27
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Sadio-Doumbia-headshot
SadioDoumbia
Frankrijk
Frankrijk
  • Leeftijd32
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht79kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

M. González

A. Behar

F. Reboul

S. Doumbia

