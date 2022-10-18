R. Matos/D. Vega vs G. Escobar/T. Brkic | Tennis Napoli Cup
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 18.10.2022 | Tc Pozzuoli Court 1
Gepland
R. Matos
R. Matos
D. Vega
D. Vega
G. Escobar
G. Escobar
T. Brkic
T. Brkic
18/10
Advertentie
Ad

Rafael Matos / David Vega - Tomislav Brkic / Gonzalo Escobar Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Rafael-Matos-headshot
RafaelMatos
Brazilië
Brazilië
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
David-Vega-headshot
DavidVega
Spanje
Spanje
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Gonzalo-Escobar-headshot
GonzaloEscobar
Ecuador
Ecuador
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Tomislav-Brkic-headshot
TomislavBrkic
Bosnië-Herzegovina
Bosnië-Herzegovina
  • Leeftijd32
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht80kg

Statistieken

Onderlinge duels / Laatste 5 wedstrijden
Rafael-Matos-headshot
RafaelMatos
Brazilië
Brazilië
David-Vega-headshot
DavidVega
Spanje
Spanje
Gonzalo-Escobar-headshot
GonzaloEscobar
Ecuador
Ecuador
Tomislav-Brkic-headshot
TomislavBrkic
Bosnië-Herzegovina
Bosnië-Herzegovina
1

Overwinningen

1 wedstrijd

0

Overwinningen

Recente wedstrijden

R. Matos

D. Vega

G. Escobar

T. Brkic

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

F. Passaro
F. Passaro
F. Maestrelli
F. Maestrelli
M. Ebden
M. Ebden
J. Peers
J. Peers
18/10
M. Reyes
M. Reyes
N. Barrientos
N. Barrientos
A. Qureshi
A. Qureshi
N. Cacic
N. Cacic
18/10
F. Martin
F. Martin
A. Mannarino
A. Mannarino
S. Bolelli
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
18/10
A. Krajicek
A. Krajicek
I. Dodig
I. Dodig
B. Zapata
B. Zapata
P. Martínez
P. Martínez
19/10
Advertentie
Ad