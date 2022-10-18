F. Cobolli vs M. Kecmanovic | Tennis Napoli Cup
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 18.10.2022 | Arena
Gepland
F. Cobolli
F. Cobolli
M. Kecmanovic (5)
M. Kecmanovic (5)
18/10
Advertentie
Ad

Flavio Cobolli - Miomir Kecmanovic Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Flavio-Cobolli-headshot
FlavioCobolli
Italië
Italië
  • ATP klassement167
  • ATP punten328
  • Leeftijd20
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Servië
Servië
  • ATP klassement30
  • ATP punten1336
  • Leeftijd23
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

F. Cobolli

M. Kecmanovic

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

B. Zapata
B. Zapata
D. Galán
D. Galán
18/10
N. Borges
N. Borges
A. Ramos (7)
A. Ramos (7)
18/10
A. Mannarino (8)
A. Mannarino (8)
P. Cachín
P. Cachín
18/10
T. Daniel
T. Daniel
P. Martínez
P. Martínez
18/10
Advertentie
Ad

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930