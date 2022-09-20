S. Zhang/B. Haddad Maia vs D. Papamichail/F. Contreras | Tokyo
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 21.09.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Gepland
S. Zhang
B. Haddad Maia
D. Papamichail
F. Contreras
21/09
Advertentie
Ad
Zhang Shuai / Beatriz Haddad Maia - Despina Papamichail / Fernanda Contreras Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
ShuaiZhang
China
- Leeftijd33
- Lengte1.77m
- Gewicht-
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazilië
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte1.85m
- Gewicht78kg
DespinaPapamichail
Griekenland
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
FernandaContreras
Mexico
- Leeftijd24
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
S. Zhang
B. Haddad Maia
D. Papamichail
F. Contreras
Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Advertentie
Ad