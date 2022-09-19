Q. Zheng vs M. Doi | Tokyo
Enkel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 19.09.2022 | Court 10
Voltooid
Q. Zheng
Q. Zheng
6
6
M. Doi
M. Doi
2
4
Zheng Qinwen - Misaki Doi Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Qinwen-Zheng-headshot
QinwenZheng
China
China
  • WTA klassement36
  • WTA punten1348
  • Leeftijd19
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Misaki-Doi-headshot
MisakiDoi
Japan
Japan
  • WTA klassement107
  • WTA punten615
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte1.59m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

Q. Zheng

M. Doi

