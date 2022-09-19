Q. Zheng vs M. Doi | Tokyo
Enkel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 19.09.2022 | Court 10
Voltooid
Q. Zheng
6
6
M. Doi
2
4
Zheng Qinwen - Misaki Doi Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
QinwenZheng
China
- WTA klassement36
- WTA punten1348
- Leeftijd19
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
MisakiDoi
Japan
- WTA klassement107
- WTA punten615
- Leeftijd31
- Lengte1.59m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
Q. Zheng
M. Doi
