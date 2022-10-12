V. Golubic vs A. Potapova | Transylvania Open
Enkel - vrouwen | 2e Ronde | 13.10.2022 | BT Arena
Gepland
V. Golubic
V. Golubic
A. Potapova (4)
A. Potapova (4)
13/10
Viktorija Golubic - Anastasia Potapova Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Zwitserland
Zwitserland
  • WTA klassement81
  • WTA punten734
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte1.69m
  • Gewicht-
Anastasia-Potapova-headshot
AnastasiaPotapova
Rusland
Rusland
  • WTA klassement48
  • WTA punten1046
  • Leeftijd21
  • Lengte1.75m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

V. Golubic

A. Potapova

