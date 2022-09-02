C. Garcia/K. Mladenovic vs N. Podoroska/M. Sherif | US Open
Dubbel - vrouwen | 2e Ronde | 03.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Gepland
C. Garcia
K. Mladenovic
N. Podoroska
M. Sherif
03/09
Advertentie
Ad
Kristina Mladenovic / Caroline Garcia - Mayar Sherif / Nadia Podoroska Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
CarolineGarcia
Frankrijk
- Leeftijd28
- Lengte1.77m
- Gewicht-
KristinaMladenovic
Frankrijk
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte1.84m
- Gewicht-
NadiaPodoroska
Argentinië
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte1.7m
- Gewicht-
MayarSherif
Egypte
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
C. Garcia
K. Mladenovic
N. Podoroska
M. Sherif
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Dubbel - vrouwen / 2e Ronde
Advertentie
Ad