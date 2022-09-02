N. Lammons/J. Withrow vs W. Koolhof/N. Skupski | US Open
Dubbel - mannen | 2e Ronde | 03.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Gepland
N. Lammons
N. Lammons
J. Withrow
J. Withrow
W. Koolhof
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
N. Skupski
03/09
Advertentie
Ad

Jackson Withrow / Nathaniel Lammons - Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Nathaniel-Lammons-headshot
NathanielLammons
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Jackson-Withrow-headshot
JacksonWithrow
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Wesley-Koolhof-headshot
WesleyKoolhof
Nederland
Nederland
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht78kg
Neal-Skupski-headshot
NealSkupski
Engeland
Engeland
  • Leeftijd32
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

N. Lammons

J. Withrow

W. Koolhof

N. Skupski

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Dubbel - mannen / 2e Ronde

P. Oswald
P. Oswald
R. Haase
R. Haase
A. Mies
A. Mies
K. Krawietz
K. Krawietz
Start vanaf 18:00
A. Nedovyesov
A. Nedovyesov
A. Qureshi
A. Qureshi
M. Arévalo
M. Arévalo
J. Rojer
J. Rojer
Start vanaf 19:30
B. Soares
B. Soares
J. Murray
J. Murray
J. Zielinski
J. Zielinski
H. Nys
H. Nys
Start vanaf 20:00
K. Smith
K. Smith
N. Monroe
N. Monroe
S. Bolelli
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
Start vanaf 22:00
Advertentie
Ad