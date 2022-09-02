N. Lammons/J. Withrow vs W. Koolhof/N. Skupski | US Open
Dubbel - mannen | 2e Ronde | 03.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Gepland
N. Lammons
J. Withrow
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
03/09
Advertentie
Ad
Jackson Withrow / Nathaniel Lammons - Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
NathanielLammons
Verenigde Staten
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
JacksonWithrow
Verenigde Staten
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
WesleyKoolhof
Nederland
- Leeftijd33
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht78kg
NealSkupski
Engeland
- Leeftijd32
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
N. Lammons
J. Withrow
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Advertentie
Ad