G. Escobar/A. Behar vs F. Martin/J. O'Mara | Winston-Salem
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 23.08.2022 | Wake Forest University
Gepland
23/08
Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar - Fabrice Martin / Jonny O'Mara Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Gonzalo-Escobar-headshot
GonzaloEscobar
Ecuador
Ecuador
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Ariel-Behar-headshot
ArielBehar
Uruguay
Uruguay
  • Leeftijd32
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Fabrice-Martin-headshot
FabriceMartin
Frankrijk
Frankrijk
  • Leeftijd35
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Jonny-O'Mara-headshot
JonnyO'Mara
Groot-Brittannië
Groot-Brittannië
  • Leeftijd27
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

G. Escobar

A. Behar

F. Martin

J. O'Mara

