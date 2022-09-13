A. Fomina-Klotz/I. Gamarra Martins vs O. Nicholls/A. Barnett | Portoroz
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 13.09.2022 | Court 2
Gepland
A. Fomina-Klotz
I. Gamarra Martins
O. Nicholls
A. Barnett
13/09
Advertentie
Ad
Alena Fomina-Klotz / Ingrid Gamarra Martins - Olivia Nicholls / Alicia Barnett Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
AlenaFomina-Klotz
Rusland
- Leeftijd33
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
IngridGamarra Martins
Brazilië
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
OliviaNicholls
Groot-Brittannië
- Leeftijd27
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
AliciaBarnett
Groot-Brittannië
- Leeftijd28
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
A. Fomina-Klotz
I. Gamarra Martins
Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld
O. Nicholls
A. Barnett