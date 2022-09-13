A. Fomina-Klotz/I. Gamarra Martins vs O. Nicholls/A. Barnett | Portoroz
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 13.09.2022 | Court 2
Gepland
A. Fomina-Klotz
A. Fomina-Klotz
I. Gamarra Martins
I. Gamarra Martins
O. Nicholls
O. Nicholls
A. Barnett
A. Barnett
13/09
Advertentie
Ad

Alena Fomina-Klotz / Ingrid Gamarra Martins - Olivia Nicholls / Alicia Barnett Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Alena-Fomina-Klotz-headshot
AlenaFomina-Klotz
Rusland
Rusland
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Ingrid-Gamarra Martins-headshot
IngridGamarra Martins
Brazilië
Brazilië
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Olivia-Nicholls-headshot
OliviaNicholls
Groot-Brittannië
Groot-Brittannië
  • Leeftijd27
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Alicia-Barnett-headshot
AliciaBarnett
Groot-Brittannië
Groot-Brittannië
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

A. Fomina-Klotz

I. Gamarra Martins

Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld

O. Nicholls

A. Barnett

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

N. Radišic
N. Radišic
A. Nagy
A. Nagy
Y. Sizikova
Y. Sizikova
A. Potapova
A. Potapova
13/09
A. Klepac
A. Klepac
L. Siegemund
L. Siegemund
D. Parry
D. Parry
C. Tauson
C. Tauson
14/09
A. Gabueva
A. Gabueva
A. Zakharova
A. Zakharova
A. Panova
A. Panova
H. Dart
H. Dart
14/09
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
M. Kostyuk
M. Kostyuk
A. Bogdan
A. Bogdan
G. Ruse
G. Ruse
14/09
Advertentie
Ad