T. Zidanšek/T. Babos vs A. Fomina-Klotz/I. Gamarra Martins | Portoroz
Dubbel - vrouwen | Kwartfinale | 14.09.2022 | ŠRC Marina Portorož
Gepland
T. Zidanšek
T. Babos
A. Fomina-Klotz
I. Gamarra Martins
14/09
Tímea Babos / Tamara Zidanšek - Alena Fomina-Klotz / Ingrid Gamarra Martins Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
TamaraZidanšek
Slovenië
- Leeftijd24
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
TímeaBabos
Hongarije
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte1.79m
- Gewicht-
AlenaFomina-Klotz
Rusland
- Leeftijd33
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
IngridGamarra Martins
Brazilië
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Recente wedstrijden
T. Zidanšek
T. Babos
A. Fomina-Klotz
I. Gamarra Martins
