T. Zidanšek/T. Babos vs A. Fomina-Klotz/I. Gamarra Martins | Portoroz
Dubbel - vrouwen | Kwartfinale | 14.09.2022 | ŠRC Marina Portorož
Gepland
14/09
Tímea Babos / Tamara Zidanšek - Alena Fomina-Klotz / Ingrid Gamarra Martins Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Tamara-Zidanšek-headshot
TamaraZidanšek
Slovenië
Slovenië
  • Leeftijd24
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Tímea-Babos-headshot
TímeaBabos
Hongarije
Hongarije
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte1.79m
  • Gewicht-
Alena-Fomina-Klotz-headshot
AlenaFomina-Klotz
Rusland
Rusland
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Ingrid-Gamarra Martins-headshot
IngridGamarra Martins
Brazilië
Brazilië
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

T. Zidanšek

T. Babos

A. Fomina-Klotz

I. Gamarra Martins

