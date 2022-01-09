Scheduled
Bundesliga / Matchday 18
Vonovia Ruhrstadion / 09.01.2022
VfL Bochum
Scheduled
-
-
VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Bochum - VfL Wolfsburg Summary

Lineups

VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-3-3
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
3-4-3
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-3-3
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

VfL Bochum

VfL Wolfsburg

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
18141343
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
18121537
3
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
1894531
4
SC FreiburgSCF
1886430
5
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
1885529
13
VfL BochumBOC
1762920
14
VfL WolfsburgWOB
1762920
