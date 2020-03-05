Junior
AFGELOPEN
0
1
-
2
0
01:30
05-03-20
Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez
Flamengo
CONMEBOL Libertadores • Groep A
Group Phase
  • *Second-half
  • Junior
  • Flamengo
  • Gutiérrez
    90'
  • VitinhoPedro
    90'
  • PiedrahitaViáfara
    83'
  • HinestrozaCardenas
    81'
  • Ribeiro
    79'
  • Alves
    73'
  • CetréValencia
    73'
  • De Arrascaetados Santos
    63'
  • Barbosa
    59'
  • *First-half
  • Junior
  • Flamengo
  • Filipe Luís
    35'
  • Lucas
    14'
  • Borja
    8'
  • Ribeiro
    6'
avant-match

LIVE
Junior - Flamengo
CONMEBOL Libertadores - 5 maart 2020

CONMEBOL Libertadores – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen Junior en Flamengo in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 01:30 op 5 maart 2020. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.
Welke coach haalt de overwinning binnen, Julio Avelino Comesaña of Jorge Jesus? Volg het in ons liveblog.

Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, Junior of Flamengo? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.
Check de statistieken voor Junior en Flamengo. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

    
30
