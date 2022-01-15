Eredivisie / Matchday 19
De Adelaarshorst / 15.01.2022
Go Ahead Eagles - RKC Waalwijk Summary
Lineups
5-3-2
5-3-2
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1
Draws
1
Wins
Recent matches
Go Ahead Eagles
RKC Waalwijk
Table
|Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|18
|14
|1
|3
|43
|2
|18
|13
|3
|2
|42
|3
|18
|12
|3
|3
|39
|4
|18
|10
|3
|5
|33
|5
|18
|10
|2
|6
|32
|11
|18
|6
|3
|9
|21
|15
|18
|3
|7
|8
|16
