Scheduled
Eredivisie / Matchday 19
De Adelaarshorst / 15.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/go-ahead-eagles/teamcenter.shtml
Go Ahead Eagles
Scheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/rkc-waalwijk/teamcenter.shtml
RKC Waalwijk
Go Ahead Eagles - RKC Waalwijk Summary

Lineups

Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
5-3-2
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-3-2
Go Ahead Eagles jersey
Go Ahead Eagles
5-3-2
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Go Ahead Eagles logo
Go Ahead Eagles
RKC Waalwijk logo
RKC Waalwijk
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Go Ahead Eagles

RKC Waalwijk

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philips Sport VerenigingPSV
18141343
2
AjaxAJA
18133242
3
FeyenoordFEY
18123339
4
Stichting Betaald Voetbal VitesseVIT
18103533
5
AZAZ
18102632
11
Go Ahead EaglesGAE
1863921
15
RKC WaalwijkRKC
1837816
