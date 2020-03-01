LIVE

FC Dallas - Philadelphia Union

MLS - 1 maart 2020

MLS – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen FC Dallas en Philadelphia Union in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 00:00 op 1 maart 2020. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.

Welke coach haalt de overwinning binnen, Luchi Gonzalez of Jim Curtin? Volg het in ons liveblog.



Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, FC Dallas of Philadelphia Union? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.

Check de statistieken voor FC Dallas en Philadelphia Union. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

