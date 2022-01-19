Scheduled
Premier League / Matchday 17
Brentford Community Stadium / 19.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/brentford/teamcenter.shtml
Brentford
Scheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Advertentie
Ad

Brentford - Manchester United Summary

Lineups

Brentford jersey
Brentford
3-5-2
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-3-3
Brentford jersey
Brentford
3-5-2
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brentford logo
Brentford
Manchester United logo
Manchester United
0

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Brentford

Manchester United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
22182256
2
ChelseaCHE
23137346
3
LiverpoolLIV
21136245
4
West Ham UnitedWHU
22114737
5
ArsenalARS
20112735
7
Manchester UnitedMUN
2095632
14
BrentfordBRE
21651023
Advertentie
Ad

Related matches

Burnley
-
-
Watford
Postponed
Leicester City
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
19/01
Liverpool
3
1
Newcastle United
Chelsea
1
1
Everton

Volg de live Voetbal-wedstrijd van de Premier League tussen Brentford en Manchester United met Eurosport. De wedstrijd begint om 21:00 op 19 januari 2022.

Ontdek het laatste nieuws over Brentford en Manchester United en zoek actuele standen, resultaten, Topscorers en Voorgaande winnaars van de Premier League.

Voetbal-fans kunnen het laatste Voetbal-nieuws, interviews en commentaar van experts lezen en gratis herhalingen bekijken. Blijf op de hoogte van wat er gebeurt in de Premier League, UEFA Champions League en andere wedstrijden.

Maak van Eurosport uw bron voor sport online, van voetbal tot tennis, wielrennen, snooker en meer. Geniet van het beste van de topsportwedstrijden van dit seizoen.