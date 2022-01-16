Primeira Liga / Matchday 18
Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho / 16.01.2022
Advertentie
Ad
FC Famalicão - FC Paços de Ferreira Summary
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
0
Draws
3
Wins
Recent matches
FC Famalicão
FC Paços de Ferreira
Most appearances
Advertentie
Ad
Related matches
Sporting Braga
0
0
CS Marítimo
76'
Show details
Cards
- P. Oliveira(47')
Substitutions
Benfica
1
1
Moreirense
76'
Show details
Cards
- R. Silva(55')
- F. Pacheco(40')
- Rafael Martins(46')
- Paulinho(72')
Substitutions