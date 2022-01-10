Scheduled
The Emirates FA Cup / 3e Ronde
Old Trafford / 10.01.2022
Manchester United
Scheduled
-
-
Aston Villa
Manchester United - Aston Villa Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United
Aston Villa
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester United

Aston Villa

Most appearances

Volg de live Voetbal-wedstrijd van de The Emirates FA Cup tussen Manchester United en Aston Villa met Eurosport. De wedstrijd begint om 20:55 op 10 januari 2022.

Ontdek het laatste nieuws over Manchester United en Aston Villa en zoek actuele standings, results, top scorers en previous winners van de The Emirates FA Cup.

Voetbal-fans kunnen het laatste Voetbal-nieuws, interviews en commentaar van experts lezen en gratis herhalingen bekijken. Blijf op de hoogte van wat er gebeurt in de Premier League, UEFA Champions League en andere wedstrijden.

Maak van Eurosport uw bron voor sport online, van voetbal tot tennis, wielrennen, snooker en meer. Geniet van het beste van de topsportwedstrijden van dit seizoen.