Scheduled
TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations / Dag 3
Kouekong Stadium / 17.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/burkina-faso/teamcenter.shtml
Burkina Faso
Scheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/ethiopia/teamcenter.shtml
Ethiopië
Burkina Faso - Ethiopië Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Burkina Faso logo
Burkina Faso
Ethiopië logo
Ethiopië
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Burkina Faso

Ethiopië

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
KameroenCMR
22006
2
Burkina FasoBFA
21013
3
KaapverdiëCPV
21013
4
EthiopiëETH
20020
Volg de live Voetbal-wedstrijd van de TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations tussen Burkina Faso en Ethiopië met Eurosport. De wedstrijd begint om 17:00 op 17 januari 2022.

Ontdek het laatste nieuws over Burkina Faso en Ethiopië en zoek actuele standen, resultaten, Topscorers en Voorgaande winnaars van de TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

