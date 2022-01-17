TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations / Dag 3
Kouekong Stadium / 17.01.2022
Burkina Faso - Ethiopië Summary
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
Recent matches
Burkina Faso
Ethiopië
Related matches
Kaapverdië
0
1
Burkina Faso
Scorers
- H. Bandé(39')
Cards
- D. Tavares(36')
- S. Fortes(92')
- B. Touré(83')
Substitutions
Kameroen
4
1
Ethiopië
Scorers
- K. Toko Ekambi(8', 67')
- V. Aboubakar(53', 55')
- D. Hotessa(4')
Cards
- S. Dagnachew(15')
Ethiopië
0
1
Kaapverdië
Scorers
- J. Tavares(46')
Cards
- G. Rodrigues(25')
Kameroen
2
1
Burkina Faso
Scorers
- V. Aboubakar(40' PEN, 48' PEN)
- G. Sangaré(24')
Cards
- J. Onguéné(42')