Gabon - Marokko Summary
Most appearances
Related matches
Gabon
1
1
Ghana
Scorers
- J. Allevinah(88')
- A. Ayew(18')
Cards
- B. Ecuele Manga(24')
- G. Kanga(45')
- A. Oyono(57')
- T. Partey(36')
- D. Kyereh(59')
- J. Wollacott(81')
Marokko
2
0
Comoren
Scorers
- S. Amallah(16')
- Z. Aboukhlal(91')
Cards
- S. Amallah(41')
- A. Hakimi(42')
- Y. M'Changama(18')
- F. Selemani(22')
Comoren
0
1
Gabon
Scorers
- A. Boupendza(16')
Cards
- K. Abdallah(45')
- A. Biyogo Poko(61')
Marokko
1
0
Ghana
Scorers
- S. Boufal(83')