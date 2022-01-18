Scheduled
TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations / Dag 3
Kouekong Stadium / 18.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/malawi/teamcenter.shtml
Malawi
Scheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/senegal/teamcenter.shtml
Senegal
Malawi - Senegal Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Malawi logo
Malawi
Senegal logo
Senegal
0

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Malawi

Senegal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GuineeGUI
21104
1
SenegalSEN
21104
3
MalawiMWI
21013
4
ZimbabweZIM
20020
Zimbabwe
-
-
Guinee
18/01
Malawi
2
1
Zimbabwe
Senegal
0
0
Guinee
Guinee
1
0
Malawi

Volg de live Voetbal-wedstrijd van de TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations tussen Malawi en Senegal met Eurosport. De wedstrijd begint om 17:00 op 18 januari 2022.

Ontdek het laatste nieuws over Malawi en Senegal en zoek actuele standen, resultaten, Topscorers en Voorgaande winnaars van de TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

Voetbal-fans kunnen het laatste Voetbal-nieuws, interviews en commentaar van experts lezen en gratis herhalingen bekijken. Blijf op de hoogte van wat er gebeurt in de Premier League, UEFA Champions League en andere wedstrijden.

Maak van Eurosport uw bron voor sport online, van voetbal tot tennis, wielrennen, snooker en meer. Geniet van het beste van de topsportwedstrijden van dit seizoen.