TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations / Dag 2
Stade de Limbé / 16.01.2022
Tunesië - Mauritanië Summary
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
Recent matches
Tunesië
Mauritanië
Most appearances
Related matches
Mauritanië
0
1
Gambia
Scorers
- A. Jallow(10')
Cards
- P. Ba(28')
- A. N'Diaye(30')
Tunesië
0
1
Mali
Scorers
- I. Koné(48' PEN)
Cards
- H. Mathlouthi(22')
- E. Skhiri(47')
- H. Traoré(18')
- M. Djenepo(33')
- E. Touré(87')