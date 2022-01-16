Scheduled
TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations / Dag 2
Stade de Limbé / 16.01.2022
Tunesië
Scheduled
-
-
Mauritanië
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GambiaGAM
11003
1
MaliMLI
11003
3
MauritaniëMTN
10010
3
TunesiëTUN
10010
