Scheduled
TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations / Dag 3
Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo / 18.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/zimbabwe/teamcenter.shtml
Zimbabwe
Scheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/guinea/teamcenter.shtml
Guinee
Zimbabwe - Guinee Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Zimbabwe
Guinee
0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Zimbabwe

Guinee

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GuineeGUI
21104
1
SenegalSEN
21104
3
MalawiMWI
21013
4
ZimbabweZIM
20020
