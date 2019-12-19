19-12-19 - BLM Group Arena
Itas TrentinoItas Trentino
Beginnend vanaf
20:30
Jihostroj Ceské BudejoviceJihostroj Ceské Budejovice
CEV Champions League • 4e Ronde
Standen
avant-match

LIVE
Itas Trentino - Jihostroj Ceské Budejovice
CEV Champions League - 19 december 2019

CEV Champions League – Volg de Volleybal wedstrijd tussen Itas Trentino en Jihostroj Ceské Budejovice in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 20:30 op 19 december 2019. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.
Check de statistieken voor Itas Trentino en Jihostroj Ceské Budejovice. Blijf op de hoogte van Volleybal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Verwijderen

No comments for this event.