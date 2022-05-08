Eveneens zette Rose Namajunas haar strogewicht titel op het spel in een rematch tegen voormalig kampioene Carla Esparza. Tot slot maakte ook Michael Chandler voor de derde maal zijn opwachting in de Octagon. De voormalig drievoudig Bellator MMA kampioen nam het op tegen voormalig interim kampioen Tony Ferguson.

Bekijk hieronder alle uitslagen.

Main Card

- Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje via Submission (RNC) – R1, 3:22.

- Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas via SD (47-48, 49-46, 48-47).

- Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson via KO (Front Kick) – R2, 0:17.

- Ovince St.Preux def. Mauricio Rua via SD (28-29, 29-28, 30-27).

- Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams via SD (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Preliminary Card

- Francisco Trinaldo def. Danny Roberts via UD (29-28, 30-26, 30-27).

- Macy Chiasson def. Norma Dumont via SD (30-27, 29-28, 30-27).

- Brandon Royval def. Matt Schnell via Submission (Guillotine Choke) – R1, 2:14.

- Blagoy Ivanov def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Early Preliminary Card.

- Andre Fialho def. Cameron VanCamp via KO (Punch) – R1, 2:35.

- Tracy Cortez def. Melissa Gatto via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

- CJ Vergara def. Kleydson Rodrigues via SD (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

- Loopy Godinez def. Ariane Carnelossi via UD (30-27, 30-26, 30-26).

- Journey Newson def. Fernie Garcia via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

De UFC geef na ieder evenement ook bonussen weg van 50.000 dollar. Bekijk deze hieronder.

Fight of the Night:

Performance of the Night:

