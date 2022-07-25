A. Hartono vs V. Golubic | BNP Paribas Poland Open
Enkel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 25.07.2022 | Court 2
Gepland
A. Hartono
A. Hartono
V. Golubic
V. Golubic
Start vanaf 11:00
Arianne Hartono - Viktorija Golubic Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Arianne-Hartono-headshot
ArianneHartono
Nederland
Nederland
  • WTA klassement169
  • WTA punten375
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Zwitserland
Zwitserland
  • WTA klassement103
  • WTA punten645
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte1.69m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

A. Hartono

V. Golubic

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010