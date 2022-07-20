B. Coric vs T. Griekspoor | Hamburg
Enkel - mannen | 2e Ronde | 20.07.2022 | Court M 1
Gepland
B. Coric
B. Coric
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
20/07
Borna Coric - Tallon Griekspoor Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Kroatië
Kroatië
  • ATP klassement183
  • ATP punten283
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht79kg
Tallon-Griekspoor-headshot
TallonGriekspoor
Nederland
Nederland
  • ATP klassement47
  • ATP punten969
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte1.88m
  • Gewicht82kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

B. Coric

T. Griekspoor

