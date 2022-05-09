G. Escobar/A. Behar vs M. Venus/J. Murray | Rome
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 10.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Gepland
G. Escobar
G. Escobar
A. Behar
A. Behar
M. Venus
M. Venus
J. Murray
J. Murray
10/05
Advertentie
Ad

Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar - Michael Venus / Jamie Murray Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Gonzalo-Escobar-headshot
GonzaloEscobar
Ecuador
Ecuador
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Ariel-Behar-headshot
ArielBehar
Uruguay
Uruguay
  • Leeftijd32
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Michael-Venus-headshot
MichaelVenus
Nieuw-Zeeland
Nieuw-Zeeland
  • Leeftijd34
  • Lengte1.91m
  • Gewicht-
Jamie-Murray-headshot
JamieMurray
Schotland
Schotland
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.91m
  • Gewicht84kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

G. Escobar

A. Behar

M. Venus

J. Murray

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Dubbel - mannen / 1e Ronde

C. Norrie
C. Norrie
P. Martínez
P. Martínez
F. Tiafoe
F. Tiafoe
T. Kokkinakis
T. Kokkinakis
Start vanaf 11:00
J. Isner
J. Isner
D. Schwartzman
D. Schwartzman
S. González
S. González
A. Molteni
A. Molteni
Start vanaf 11:00
S. Gillé
S. Gillé
J. Vliegen
J. Vliegen
B. McLachlan
B. McLachlan
R. Klaasen
R. Klaasen
Start vanaf 11:00
M. Middelkoop
M. Middelkoop
R. Bopanna
R. Bopanna
N. Mahut
N. Mahut
F. Martin
F. Martin
Start vanaf 11:00
Advertentie
Ad