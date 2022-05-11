H. Heliövaara/L. Glasspool vs F. Tiafoe/T. Kokkinakis | Rome
Dubbel - mannen | 2e Ronde | 12.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Gepland
H. Heliövaara
H. Heliövaara
L. Glasspool
L. Glasspool
F. Tiafoe
F. Tiafoe
T. Kokkinakis
T. Kokkinakis
12/05
Advertentie
Ad

Harri Heliövaara / Lloyd Glasspool - Thanasi Kokkinakis / Frances Tiafoe Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Harri-Heliövaara-headshot
HarriHeliövaara
Finland
Finland
  • Leeftijd32
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Lloyd-Glasspool-headshot
LloydGlasspool
Groot-Brittannië
Groot-Brittannië
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
  • Leeftijd24
  • Lengte1.88m
  • Gewicht-
Thanasi-Kokkinakis-headshot
ThanasiKokkinakis
Australië
Australië
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte1.96m
  • Gewicht82kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

H. Heliövaara

L. Glasspool

F. Tiafoe

T. Kokkinakis

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Dubbel - mannen / 2e Ronde

J. Isner
J. Isner
D. Schwartzman
D. Schwartzman
J. Cabal
J. Cabal
R. Farah
R. Farah
12/05
A. Golubev
A. Golubev
M. González
M. González
M. Ebden
M. Ebden
M. Purcell
M. Purcell
12/05
B. McLachlan
B. McLachlan
R. Klaasen
R. Klaasen
G. Escobar
G. Escobar
A. Behar
A. Behar
12/05
W. Koolhof
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
N. Skupski
M. Middelkoop
M. Middelkoop
R. Bopanna
R. Bopanna
12/05
Advertentie
Ad