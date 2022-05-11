H. Heliövaara/L. Glasspool vs F. Tiafoe/T. Kokkinakis | Rome
Dubbel - mannen | 2e Ronde | 12.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Gepland
H. Heliövaara
L. Glasspool
F. Tiafoe
T. Kokkinakis
12/05
Advertentie
Ad
Harri Heliövaara / Lloyd Glasspool - Thanasi Kokkinakis / Frances Tiafoe Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
HarriHeliövaara
Finland
- Leeftijd32
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
LloydGlasspool
Groot-Brittannië
- Leeftijd28
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
FrancesTiafoe
Verenigde Staten
- Leeftijd24
- Lengte1.88m
- Gewicht-
ThanasiKokkinakis
Australië
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte1.96m
- Gewicht82kg
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
H. Heliövaara
L. Glasspool
F. Tiafoe
T. Kokkinakis
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Advertentie
Ad