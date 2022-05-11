J. Teichmann vs E. Rybakina | Rome
Enkel - vrouwen | 3e Ronde | 12.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Gepland
J. Teichmann
J. Teichmann
E. Rybakina
E. Rybakina
12/05
Advertentie
Ad

Jil Teichmann - Elena Rybakina Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Zwitserland
Zwitserland
  • WTA ranking29
  • WTA points1623
  • Leeftijd24
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Elena-Rybakina-headshot
ElenaRybakina
Kazachstan
Kazachstan
  • WTA ranking17
  • WTA points2316
  • Leeftijd22
  • Lengte1.84m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

J. Teichmann

E. Rybakina

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Enkel - vrouwen / 3e Ronde

V. Azarenka (16)
V. Azarenka (16)
12/05
P. Martic (Q)
P. Martic (Q)
12/05
A. Sabalenka (3)
A. Sabalenka (3)
12/05
A. Anisimova
A. Anisimova
12/05
Advertentie
Ad