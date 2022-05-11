J. Teichmann vs E. Rybakina | Rome
Enkel - vrouwen | 3e Ronde | 12.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Gepland
J. Teichmann
E. Rybakina
12/05
Jil Teichmann - Elena Rybakina Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
JilTeichmann
Zwitserland
- WTA ranking29
- WTA points1623
- Leeftijd24
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
ElenaRybakina
Kazachstan
- WTA ranking17
- WTA points2316
- Leeftijd22
- Lengte1.84m
- Gewicht-
J. Teichmann
E. Rybakina
