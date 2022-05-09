D. Lajovic vs A. De Minaur | Rome
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 09.05.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
D. Lajovic (Q)
A. De Minaur
Start vanaf 11:00
Dušan Lajovic - Alex De Minaur Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Dušan-Lajovic-headshot
DušanLajovic
Servië
Servië
  • ATP ranking64
  • ATP points906
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht78kg
Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australië
Australië
  • ATP ranking22
  • ATP points1691
  • Leeftijd23
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Onderlinge duels / Laatste 5 wedstrijden
1

Overwinningen

1 wedstrijd

0

Overwinningen

Recente wedstrijden

D. Lajovic

A. De Minaur

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Enkel - mannen / 1e Ronde

L. Djere (Q)
L. Djere (Q)
4
B. Coric
B. Coric
1
S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
3
7
3
R. Opelka (14)
R. Opelka (14)
6
5
2
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
6
4
1
I. Ivashka
I. Ivashka
2
6
0
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
M. Giron (LL)
M. Giron (LL)
