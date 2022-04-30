M. Venus/J. Murray vs N. Borges/F. Cabral | Estoril
Dubbel - mannen | Halve finale | 30.04.2022 | Estadio Millennium
Gepland
M. Venus
J. Murray
N. Borges
F. Cabral
Start vanaf 13:50
Michael Venus / Jamie Murray - Nuno Borges / Francisco Cabral Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
MichaelVenus
Nieuw-Zeeland
- Leeftijd34
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht-
JamieMurray
Schotland
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht84kg
NunoBorges
Portugal
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
FranciscoCabral
Portugal
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
