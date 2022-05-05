M. Venus/J. Murray vs I. Dodig/S. Bolelli | Madrid
Dubbel - mannen | Kwartfinale | 06.05.2022 | Caja Mágica
Gepland
M. Venus
J. Murray
I. Dodig
S. Bolelli
06/05
Michael Venus / Jamie Murray - Simone Bolelli / Ivan Dodig Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
MichaelVenus
Nieuw-Zeeland
- Leeftijd34
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht-
JamieMurray
Schotland
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht84kg
IvanDodig
Kroatië
- Leeftijd37
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht-
SimoneBolelli
Italië
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht83kg
M. Venus
J. Murray
I. Dodig
S. Bolelli
