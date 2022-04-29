Z. Yang/Y. Xu vs S. Sorribes/K. Flipkens | Madrid
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 30.04.2022 | Caja Mágica
Gepland
30/04
Xu Yifan / Yang Zhaoxuan - Kirsten Flipkens / Sara Sorribes Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Zhaoxuan-Yang-headshot
ZhaoxuanYang
China
China
  • Leeftijd27
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Yifan-Xu-headshot
YifanXu
China
China
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte1.65m
  • Gewicht-
Sara-Sorribes-headshot
SaraSorribes
Spanje
Spanje
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Kirsten-Flipkens-headshot
KirstenFlipkens
België
België
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.65m
  • Gewicht59kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

Z. Yang

Y. Xu

S. Sorribes

K. Flipkens

