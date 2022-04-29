Z. Yang/Y. Xu vs S. Sorribes/K. Flipkens | Madrid
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 30.04.2022 | Caja Mágica
Gepland
Z. Yang
Y. Xu
S. Sorribes
K. Flipkens
30/04
Spelersoverzicht
ZhaoxuanYang
China
- Leeftijd27
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
YifanXu
China
- Leeftijd33
- Lengte1.65m
- Gewicht-
SaraSorribes
Spanje
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
KirstenFlipkens
België
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte1.65m
- Gewicht59kg
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
Z. Yang
Y. Xu
S. Sorribes
K. Flipkens
