M. Cilic vs A. Ramos | Madrid
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 03.05.2022 | Caja Mágica
Gepland
M. Cilic
M. Cilic
A. Ramos
A. Ramos
03/05
Marin Cilic - Albert Ramos Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Kroatië
Kroatië
  • ATP ranking24
  • ATP points1695
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte1.98m
  • Gewicht-
Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spanje
Spanje
  • ATP ranking43
  • ATP points1106
  • Leeftijd34
  • Lengte1.88m
  • Gewicht80kg

Statistieken

Onderlinge duels / Laatste 5 wedstrijden
Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Kroatië
Kroatië
Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spanje
Spanje
4

Overwinningen

5 wedstrijden

1

Overwinningen

Recente wedstrijden

M. Cilic

A. Ramos

