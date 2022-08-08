M. Cilic vs B. Coric | Montreal
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 09.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Gepland
M. Cilic (13)
B. Coric
09/08
Marin Cilic - Borna Coric Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
MarinCilic
Kroatië
- ATP klassement16
- ATP punten2085
- Leeftijd33
- Lengte1.98m
- Gewicht-
BornaCoric
Kroatië
- ATP klassement157
- ATP punten350
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte1.85m
- Gewicht79kg
Statistieken
Onderlinge duels / Laatste 5 wedstrijden
5
Overwinningen
5 wedstrijden
0
Overwinningen
Recente wedstrijden
M. Cilic
B. Coric
Stand
|Spelers
|Ptn
|1
|7875
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5035
|5
|5000