M. Cilic vs B. Coric | Montreal
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 09.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Gepland
M. Cilic (13)
M. Cilic (13)
B. Coric
B. Coric
09/08
Marin Cilic - Borna Coric Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Kroatië
Kroatië
  • ATP klassement16
  • ATP punten2085
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte1.98m
  • Gewicht-
Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Kroatië
Kroatië
  • ATP klassement157
  • ATP punten350
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht79kg

Statistieken

Onderlinge duels / Laatste 5 wedstrijden
Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Kroatië
Kroatië
Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Kroatië
Kroatië
5

Overwinningen

5 wedstrijden

0

Overwinningen

Recente wedstrijden

M. Cilic

B. Coric

