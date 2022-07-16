F. Cerúndolo vs P. Carreño | Bastad
Enkel - mannen | Halve finale | 16.07.2022 | Centre Court
Voltooid
F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
6
6
P. Carreño (5)
P. Carreño (5)
3
2
Francisco Cerúndolo - Pablo Carreño Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Francisco-Cerúndolo-headshot
FranciscoCerúndolo
Argentinië
Argentinië
  • ATP klassement39
  • ATP punten1064
  • Leeftijd23
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spanje
Spanje
  • ATP klassement18
  • ATP punten1926
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte1.88m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

F. Cerúndolo

P. Carreño

