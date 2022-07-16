F. Cerúndolo vs P. Carreño | Bastad
Enkel - mannen | Halve finale | 16.07.2022 | Centre Court
Voltooid
F. Cerúndolo
6
6
P. Carreño (5)
3
2
Francisco Cerúndolo - Pablo Carreño Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
FranciscoCerúndolo
Argentinië
- ATP klassement39
- ATP punten1064
- Leeftijd23
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
PabloCarreño
Spanje
- ATP klassement18
- ATP punten1926
- Leeftijd31
- Lengte1.88m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
F. Cerúndolo
P. Carreño
