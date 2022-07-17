F. Cerúndolo vs S. Báez | Bastad
Enkel - mannen | Finale | 17.07.2022 | Centre Court
Gepland
F. Cerúndolo
S. Báez (8)
17/07
Francisco Cerúndolo - Sebastián Báez Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
FranciscoCerúndolo
Argentinië
- ATP klassement39
- ATP punten1064
- Leeftijd23
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
SebastiánBáez
Argentinië
- ATP klassement34
- ATP punten1168
- Leeftijd21
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
F. Cerúndolo
S. Báez
