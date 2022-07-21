A. Bondár vs S. Sorribes | Palermo
Enkel - vrouwen | Kwartfinale | 22.07.2022 | Country Time Club
Gepland
A. Bondár (7)
S. Sorribes (4)
22/07
Anna Bondár - Sara Sorribes Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
AnnaBondár
Hongarije
- WTA klassement50
- WTA punten1097
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
SaraSorribes
Spanje
- WTA klassement41
- WTA punten1211
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
A. Bondár
S. Sorribes
Stand
|Spelers
|Ptn
|1
|8336
|2
|4326
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010