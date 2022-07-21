A. Bondár vs S. Sorribes | Palermo
Enkel - vrouwen | Kwartfinale | 22.07.2022 | Country Time Club
Gepland
A. Bondár (7)
S. Sorribes (4)
22/07
Anna Bondár - Sara Sorribes Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Anna-Bondár-headshot
AnnaBondár
Hongarije
Hongarije
  • WTA klassement50
  • WTA punten1097
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Sara-Sorribes-headshot
SaraSorribes
Spanje
Spanje
  • WTA klassement41
  • WTA punten1211
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

A. Bondár

S. Sorribes

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4326
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010