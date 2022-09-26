F. Cabral/J. Murray vs O. Otte/F. Fallert | Sofia
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 26.09.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
F. Cabral
F. Cabral
J. Murray
J. Murray
O. Otte
O. Otte
F. Fallert
F. Fallert
26/09
Advertentie
Ad

Jamie Murray / Francisco Cabral - Fabian Fallert / Oscar Otte Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Francisco-Cabral-headshot
FranciscoCabral
Portugal
Portugal
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Jamie-Murray-headshot
JamieMurray
Schotland
Schotland
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.91m
  • Gewicht84kg
Oscar-Otte-headshot
OscarOtte
Duitsland
Duitsland
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte1.96m
  • Gewicht77kg
Fabian-Fallert-headshot
FabianFallert
Duitsland
Duitsland
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

F. Cabral

J. Murray

O. Otte

F. Fallert

Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

S. Bolelli
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
B. Zapata
B. Zapata
26/09
A. Qureshi
A. Qureshi
F. Martin
F. Martin
A. Lazarov
A. Lazarov
A. Donski
A. Donski
28/09
M. Sabanov
M. Sabanov
I. Sabanov
I. Sabanov
A. Pavlásek
A. Pavlásek
R. Jebavý
R. Jebavý
28/09
P. Oswald
P. Oswald
R. Haase
R. Haase
A. Nedovyesov
A. Nedovyesov
A. Golubev
A. Golubev
28/09
Advertentie
Ad