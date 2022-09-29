O. Otte/F. Fallert vs M. Sabanov/I. Sabanov | Sofia
Dubbel - mannen | Kwartfinale | 29.09.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
O. Otte
F. Fallert
M. Sabanov
I. Sabanov
29/09
Fabian Fallert / Oscar Otte - Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
OscarOtte
Duitsland
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte1.96m
- Gewicht77kg
FabianFallert
Duitsland
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
MatejSabanov
Kroatië
- Leeftijd30
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
IvanSabanov
Kroatië
- Leeftijd30
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
O. Otte
F. Fallert
M. Sabanov
I. Sabanov
Dubbel - mannen / Kwartfinale
