D. Koepfer vs J. Duckworth | Atlanta
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 27.07.2022 | AJC Grandstand
Gepland
D. Koepfer
D. Koepfer
J. Duckworth
J. Duckworth
27/07
Dominik Koepfer - James Duckworth Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Dominik-Koepfer-headshot
DominikKoepfer
Duitsland
Duitsland
  • ATP klassement141
  • ATP punten386
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte1.8m
  • Gewicht-
James-Duckworth-headshot
JamesDuckworth
Australië
Australië
  • ATP klassement62
  • ATP punten751
  • Leeftijd30
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

D. Koepfer

J. Duckworth

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895