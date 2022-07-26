D. Koepfer vs J. Duckworth | Atlanta
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 27.07.2022 | AJC Grandstand
Gepland
D. Koepfer
J. Duckworth
27/07
Advertentie
Ad
Dominik Koepfer - James Duckworth Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
DominikKoepfer
Duitsland
- ATP klassement141
- ATP punten386
- Leeftijd28
- Lengte1.8m
- Gewicht-
JamesDuckworth
Australië
- ATP klassement62
- ATP punten751
- Leeftijd30
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
D. Koepfer
J. Duckworth
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Advertentie
Ad
Stand
|Spelers
|Ptn
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895