K. Smith/N. Monroe vs S. Bolelli/F. Fognini | US Open
Dubbel - mannen | 2e Ronde | 02.09.2022 | Court 7
Gepland
K. Smith
N. Monroe
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
Start vanaf 22:00
Nicholas Monroe / Keegan Smith - Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
KeeganSmith
Verenigde Staten
- Leeftijd24
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
NicholasMonroe
Verenigde Staten
- Leeftijd40
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
SimoneBolelli
Italië
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht83kg
FabioFognini
Italië
- Leeftijd35
- Lengte1.78m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
